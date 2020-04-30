Businesses try to find PPE to reopen

West Virginia businesses are required to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before they can fully reopen.

Many businesses are struggling to find the gear, including masks, face shields and more, due to a national shortage.

"This is one of the first times everyone in the public has had to go out and look and a lot of times you are coming into things where they are sold out," medical salesman Butch Hiles said. "There are other things you can still go out on Ebay and buy some PPE and gloves and masks and stuff, but you are looking at higher prices."

Hiles said this PPE is vital to prevent the virus from spreading as restrictions begin to be relaxed. He has even struggled to find it himself, looking online and in stores you would not normally check for medical supplies.

"I found some gloves from NAPPA Auto Parts that are meant for working on your engine," Hiles said. "It still works if you need some hand protection and you have to wear some gloves around the grocery store where you don’t want to touch things."

Non-traditional businesses are also switching gears to make PPE during the pandemic. Morgantown sign manufacturer City Neon has started making face shields and plastic barriers for restaurants and stores.

Company president Chris Atkins said they have already sold 8,000 face shields and have enough material in stock to make another 30,000.

"This doesn’t seem like this is anything that is going to be going away any time soon," Atkins said. "I think this PPE is something that is going to be a new way of life for a lot of businesses so we are going to be providing these for a long time."

City Neon is just one of many companies included on a West Virginia National Guard list of PPE providers. The list includes what PPE each company makes and how to get in contact with the company.

Atkins said a lot of their face shield orders have been placed by dentists who have to get a lot closer to patients than other doctors.

"Drilling and water and splatter in their faces from working on teeth is really dangerous," Atkins said. "This just gives them a way to stay safe where they weren’t as safe before."

One dentist office stocking up on PPE is Simpson Dental in Charleston. The office has remained open for emergency appointments during the stay-at-home order, but will not resume normal appointments until May 11, 2020, so all dental offices can acquire enough gear.

"Now that we’re being allowed to reopen, they are letting us get the necessary equipment that we need," Dr. Christen Simpson said. "That lets us provide the treatments."

Simpson said the government was taking a lot of PPE orders during the peak of the pandemic to allocate resources where they were most needed. It would often take weeks to get an order when gear was getting low.

Everyone in the office is required to wear a face mask and other disposable PPE, Simpson said. They use surgical masks for simple interactions like talking with patients and taking an X-ray, and add an N95 mask and face shield for any treatments that could create airborne liquids.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has completed a guide for what masks you need to wear for different situations. It also includes links to videos on how to make your own mask and information about who should wear a mask.

"There are lots of companies that have been reaching out and trying to provide anything that we need," Simpson said. "We are really lucky that the community is pulling together to help us get the supplies we need."

