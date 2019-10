Ohio State Director of Necco, Greg Thompson, was in Studio 3 busting foster care myths you may have heard.

Greg Thompson in Studio 3.

Myth #1: It costs a lot of money to foster.

Myth #2: You have to be married to foster.

Myth #3: Foster parents don’t have control over the types of kids they get.

Myth #4: There’s a really long waiting period for a foster kid.