CAMC announces 'clinical affiliation agreement' with two southern W.Va. hospitals

Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) has announced a “clinical affiliation agreement” with two other hospitals in our region, according to a release Thursday from CAMC.

The hospital said it will join forces with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) and Plateau Medical Center (PMC) “to increase access to local medical services for patients” and “enhance the quality of health care in southern West Virginia.”

CAMC says the collaboration will expand clinical resources to residents of Greenbrier and Fayette counties. It says both counties have some of the country’s highest rates of heart disease, diabetes and obesity and that cardiovascular services are especially important there.

As part of those services, CAMC will start providing tele-cardiology support so patients at GVMC and PMC can stay in their communities for care.

“Our focus is always on how we can best meet patient needs and closer collaboration between our organizations will benefit our region,” said David Ramsey, CAMC chief executive officer, in the release. “GVMC and PMC are strong hospitals, with skilled, compassionate providers. We are excited to work together with them to increase access to quality, compassionate medical care in southern West Virginia.”

