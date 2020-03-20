CAMC implements no visitor policy due to COVID-19

The Charleston Area Medical Center has implement a no visitor policy effective Friday.

Hospital leaders say they made the "very difficult decision" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new no visitor policy includes all of CAMC's hospitals, emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.

Hospital officials say this restriction also includes essential caregivers.

No one will be permitted to be with the patient with a few exceptions.

One essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, labor and delivery and the NICU for the duration of the patient's stay.

End of life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary. If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.

Authorized persons will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints.

Operational leadership in each hospital has been advised and will begin working to ensure a reasonable transition for essential caregivers.

