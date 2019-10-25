CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Thief targets laundromat

The owner of a laundromat is frustrated, now saying enough is enough after a thief targeted her business.

The thief made his way into Laura's Laundromat in Barboursville around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and stole several items.

Laura Ross, the owner of Laura's Laundromat in Barboursville, says the man came into her business around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

But, he didn't walk through the front door of the place. Instead, he came in through the roof and came down into the office that was locked at the time.

Laura says she discovered the theft happened when she walked into work that Wednesday morning.

"I came in in the morning and unset the alarm and walked in the door and I saw a panel was sitting on the floor," Ross said. "But as I was setting my day up, I went to get my iPad and said 'where is my iPad and where's the money and where is my tools?' I went to the video and watched the video and I broke down. I kind of lost it."

Her surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

"When he first came in, he was looking around and he looked right into the camera," said Laura Ross. "He took some money that was sitting out, some quarters and some bills. He took tools and he actually took my iPad that I use for drop-off service and then he actually went through the cabinet. I'm not sure exactly what he took from there. But, he did take some aprons and he shoved the pockets full and took off."

She says that all happened within a short amount of time. She believes the thief may have stolen from her business before.

"It feels like he knew what he was doing, he knew where he was going. Either somebody told him or he has been in here before and that actually really scares me.

Ross says she has already added some extra security since the incident, adding a motion sensor to the area where he was able to enter in.

"It's not that I don't have alarms, I do have an alarm system," Ross said. "But I didn't have a motion sensor back here until now."

Ross says the last time a thief stole from her, was a little more than a month ago.

"This last time, he tried to get into the breaker box that's for my small washers and then he also tried to get into the area between the washers, which we called the bulkhead, and the alarm went off and it scared him and he ran out the door," said Ross.

Ross has been in business for 10 years now, and with so many loyal customers, is frustrated that someone else would steal from her.

"I love my customers. They are the whole reason I am here," Ross said. "I don't want people to feel scared. I want people to feel safe."

Her laundromat is open 24 hours a day. However, she says with all the thefts that have happened at her business, she has contemplated changing her hours.

"This is where I am at and I hate that for my customer," Ross said.

She is now hoping that the man in the video will come forward and admit to what he has done.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is working the case and working to identify the man.