CAUGHT ON CAMERA: N.J. State police troopers rescue man from burning semitruck

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI/CNN) - Body camera footage captures the moment two New Jersey state troopers pulled a man from a burning truck with seconds to spare.

Body camera footage captures the moment two New Jersey state troopers rescued a man from a burning semi, seconds before it explodes. (Source: WPVI/New Jersey State Police/CNN)

Trooper Robert Tarleton was talking to the driver of a stopped vehicle on the interstate Monday afternoon when he heard the crash.

“I heard the truck hit the guardrail and at that point I looked up and I saw the truck crash,” Tarleton said. “And I knew that... somebody could be hurt over there.”

A semitruck had ran off the side of the road before hitting a guardrail, New Jersey State Police reported. Just moments after the crash, the cab of the truck was up in the flames.

Tarleton ran back to his patrol car to request fire assistance and EMS before sprinting over to the fiery crash, according to New Jersey State Police.

Lt. Edward Ryer just happened to be heading home from work when he saw the crash and pulled over.

Together, the two men pulled the driver from the burning cab moments before it exploded.

The driver, 63-year-old Ron Hickman, of Ohio, only suffered minor injuries, according to the New Jersey State Police.

He is now resting back home in Ohio with his family.

"Just said that he felt dizzy and lightheaded and the only other thing he remembered was waking up next to the officer on the road,” Hickman’s daughter, Tabitha Finnegan, said.

Finnegan says watching the video was shocking.

"I broke down crying. My dad was extremely lucky,” she said.

Tarleton says he’s glad that he was in the right place at the right time.

“Hopefully that made a difference there,” Tarleton said. “But other than that, I'm just really happy that everything panned out the way that it did."

Hickman’s daughter says they hope to go to New Jersey soon to thank the troopers in person.

New Jersey State Police says the crash still remains under investigation.

