CAMC adjusts visitation restrictions due to rise in flu cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Charleston Area Medical Center has enacted visitation restrictions after an uptick in reported flu cases.

The guidelines issued are:

  • No more than 2 visitors per patient at any time.

  • All visitors to patients should be healthy.

  • Persons with a fever, cough, sore throat or other symptons should not visit.

  • If there is a chance you could be coming down iwht an illness, you should not visit.

  • Only children in need of medical attention or treatment should be brought to the hosital.

  • Children in waiting areas must be supervised at all times.

 