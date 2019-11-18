COPD Wellness Day at HIMG

Join HIMG for a multi-organizational effort to bring awareness to the community on risk reduction to prevent and better manage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion reports in nearly 8 out of 10 cases, COPD is caused by exposure to cigarette smoke. Other environmental exposures (such as those in the workplace) may also cause COPD.

COPD is a preventable and treatable disease characterized by airflow limitation that is not fully reversible. Treatment can lessen symptoms and improve quality of life for those with COPD.

HIMG is hosting a COPD Wellness Day in the Community Room on Wednesday, November 20th from 9 a.m - 2 p.m. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Free pulse oximetry testing and portable spirometry will be offered.

In the Community Room, speakers will provide information on disease process, tobacco prevention, smoking cessation, self-management of symptoms, pulmonary rehabilitation, dietary recommendations, oxygen safety, inhaler techniques, and equipment management.