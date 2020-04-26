COVID 19 | W.Va. death toll rises to 34

34 deaths related to COVID-19 have now been reported in West Virginia.

That is according to the latest numbers reported to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to a press release: “DHHR has confirmed the death of an 88-year old female from Jackson County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.”

To date there have been 39,063 laboratory results reported to the state for COVID-19. 1,044 tests are positive and 38,019 are negative.

“The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities,” the press release said.

Governor Jim Justice mandated the testing of all nursing home residents and staff nine days ago.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (38), Calhoun (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (152), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (10), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (99), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

