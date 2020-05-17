COVID-19 | 22 more cases reported in West Virginia

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 22 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

No new deaths have been reported from the state since Saturday evening's update.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 75,404 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,492 positive, 73,912 negative and 65 deaths in West Virginia.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (57), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (207), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (28), Mingo (4), Monongalia (117), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).