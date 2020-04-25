COVID-19 | 10 more test positive in WV

According to the 10 a.m. report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 10 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release 8 new cases are reported in Jackson County, one more case has been reported in Jefferson County and one in Ohio County.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (146), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

