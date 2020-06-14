COVID-19 | 30 new cases confirmed in WV

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announces in a release Sunday morning that an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

No new deaths were reported.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 2,289 total confirmed cases and 88 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (370/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (20/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (130/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (55/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).