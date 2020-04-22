COVID-19 | 939 positive cases in West Virginia

As of the 10:00 a.m. report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 25,836 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 939 positive, 24,897 negative and 26 deaths.

It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

