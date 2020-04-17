COVID-19 | Kanawha Co. sees largest increase in cases, cluster at nursing home grows

A COVID-19 cluster at a nursing home in Jefferson, West Virginia has significantly grown.

Health officials with the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission held a press conference Friday and announced 16 positive coronavirus cases at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Two patients from the nursing home have been hospitalized, while 14 are recovering at the facility, officials say.

The Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Dr. Sherri Young says Kanawha County has experienced its single largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date.

18 positive cases have been added to the county case count, bringing that number to 110.

Dr. Young says 58 of those cases are now closed and 52 are still active.

Dr. Young says Kanawha County has not reached its peak, instead its seeing cases climb at an "alarming increase." Dr. Young says lifting COVID-19 restrictions put in place in the county at this time would be a "medically poor decision."

Officials say they hope to see a peak in cases in the coming week.

Dr. Young says CAMC is seeing a decrease in people at drive-up clinics.

According to Dr. Young, Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is working with the health department and national guard to provide the proper PPE for all residents.

64 workers at the facility have been tested so far. 5 are scheduled to be tested for the virus Friday.

The positive patients recovering at the facility are doing well, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.