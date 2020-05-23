COVID-19 | More cases reported in WV

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announces in a release Saturday morning that an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

No new deaths were reported.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 83,744 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,717 total cases and 72 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (255/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (43/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (14/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (36/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (142/3), Kanawha (207/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (7/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).