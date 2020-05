As business are set to reopen in Ohio, cases of COVID-19 are still rising.

State health officials reported almost 700 new cases of the virus Saturday, raising the total to 23,697.

An additional 25 deaths were confirmed as well raising the death toll to 1,331.

On Tuesday, retailers will be allowed to reopen in Ohio.

Outdoor dining opens on May 15, and indoor dining will be permitted again May 21.