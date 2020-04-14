COVID-19 | Ohio surpasses 7,000 total cases of the virus

Ohio has reached a new mark in the coronavirus battle.

The state announced Tuesday it has surpassed the 7,000 case mark, now sitting at 7,280 total cases of the virus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the death count also went up significantly in 24 hours, going from 274 to 324.

2,156 people have been hospitalized so far with 654 of those being admitted to the ICU.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with state health officials will be holding a daily news conference Tuesday afternoon.

