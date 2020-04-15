COVID-19 | Ohio's case count goes up by more than 500 in one day

Ohio's positive coronavirus case count went up by more than 500 in one day, bringing the state's total cases to 7,791.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 361 people have now died from the virus. On Tuesday, the death toll was at 324.

More than 71,000 people have been tested overall.

A total of 2,237 have been hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 677 have been admitted to the ICU.

During Wednesday's briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an expanded partnership between Batelle and the Ohio Department of Public Safety to start sanitizing N95 masks for first responders.

The governor says the free service will allow law enforcement and EMS workers to get their masks sanitized.

The first responders will be allowed to drop those masks off at any Ohio State Highway Patrol field office. Those will then be taken to Columbus, sanitized and returned to that office.

"The need for PPE not only impacts front-line healthcare workers but also first responders," said Gov. DeWine. "They need to be protected, as well."

The governor also announced that teams at Ohio State are working with 3-D manufacturing companies, including FormLabs, Inc. in Toledo, and academic institutes across the state to manufacture swabs and swab kits in significant amounts. The governor says this is being done to address a shortage of testing.

Gov. DeWine announced the first order of 15,000 3-D printed swabs for COVID-19 test kits will be delivered to Ohio State.

The hope is that this will allow the state to test more people by the end of April.