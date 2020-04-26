COVID 19 | Testing numbers grow as W.Va. nursing homes report to state

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state of West Virginia is growing rapidly as the numbers from mandated nursing home testing are reported to the state.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday there are 1,053 positive tests, 38,131 negative and 34 deaths.

In all 39,184 laboratory test results have been sent to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

“The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities,” a news release said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered all nursing home residents and staff members be tested after a spike in cases in nursing homes in Jackson, Monongalia, Kanawha and Wayne Counties.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (40), Fayette (9), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (153), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

