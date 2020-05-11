COVID-19 cases double in Fayette County; health departments take action

Monday morning, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hosted a drive-through testing event in Montgomery.

Staff with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority staff members give COVID-19 nasal swabs as part of testing in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

Health officials say they did this to get boots on the ground, in an area that has seen a recent spike in cases.

In the past week, Fayette County has doubled their cases from last Monday. As of Monday, they stand at 35 positive cases. A week ago they had 14 positive cases.

"It was a priority when we heard that there were 15 cases last week that it has grown to 35," said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. "We wanted to make sure that we have as much testing as available as we can".

Fayette County health officials say 65 percent of the patients are 60 years of age and older.

Both Fayette County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart and Dr. Young say the majority of the cases in Fayette and Kanawha counties are related to the outbreak at Montgomery General Hospital.

Because Montgomery is a city split between the two counties, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hosted a testing event on their side to be safe.

"We're not seeing a lot in this zip code. However, we do see when you share a border like this or you share part of a town that you absolutely have to be suspicious that there is some disease here," Dr. Young said.

Fayette County health officials say they are working with state health officials to combat the outbreak and prevent future ones. They told WSAZ that they can confirm more details on their plans at a later time.

The two health departments that share they city are working together to create change.

"We are having separate testing events but we are communicating any of the results that may come from the Fayette County side or cross that line," Dr. Young said.

Both health officials say the key to combating the virus is education, social distancing and more testing.

"We have the availability to do about 2,000 tests if we need to ... we're hoping to get antibody testing soon," Dr. Young said. "We're just going to keep testing ... as long as we see disease we will test."

Fayette County Health Department will be supervising a drive-through testing event at Valley Elementary in Smithers, West Virginia.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and is open to anyone who wants a test. Health officials say you don't have to make an appointment prior to arrival and you don't have to be showing symptoms to be tested.