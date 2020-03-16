COVID-19: Global cases

By  | 
Posted:

COVID-19 global cases

  • China: 80,995

  • Italy: 21,157

  • Iran: 12,729

  • Spain: 9,407

  • South Korea: 8,236

  • Germany: 6,672

  • France: 5,397

  • United States: 3,813

  • Switzerland: 2,200

    •  