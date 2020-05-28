COVID-19 KY | 113 new cases, 9 new deaths

During his press conference Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a reopening date for a Kentucky amusement park and hinted at the limited reopening of pools in the state.

Gov. Beshear says beginning the week of June 29, Kentucky Kingdom will be permitted to reopen and some pools may be able to welcome guests at a limited capacity while enforcing social distancing.

The governor says guidance on pools will be released at a future date.

Gov. Beshear also announced that every state park in Kentucky will be able to reopen on June 1.

Gov. Beshear says the state gained 113 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. 9,184 Kentuckians have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear announced nine new virus-related deaths, bringing that total to 409.

3,181 patients have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far and 221,118 have been tested, Gov. Beshear says.