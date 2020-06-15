COVID-19 KY | 12,647 cases, 505 deaths

The State of Kentucky has now surpassed a grim milestone in the COVID-19 crisis, 505 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced five additional coronavirus deaths Monday afternoon, during his COVID-19 press conference.

120 new positive cases were also announced, bringing the state's total to 12,647 cases.

Gov. Beshear says 383 patients are currently in the hospital fighting coronavirus complications and 63 are in the ICU.

A total of 325,065 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 3,416 have recovered so far, health officials say.

