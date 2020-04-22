COVID-19 KY | 14 new deaths, Gov. talks gradual restart of healthcare services

During his daily news conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made an announcement regarding phase one of reopening the state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Beshear said the gradual restart of some healthcare services will begin on Monday. The governor says this will include radiology diagnostic as well as urgent in-person office and ambulatory visits. Pre-anesthesia testing services will also be a part of the restart ahead of the surgical ramp up, the governor says.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, health officials say 36,075 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19, with 3,373 positive cases and 185 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear acknowledged the 14 additional deaths added to the count Wednesday during his press conference.

The governor also announced an update to the testing policy at state-run sites, saying that anybody can now get tested.

