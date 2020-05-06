COVID-19 KY | 159 new cases, 8 new deaths

During his daily press briefing Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a major spike in the number of Kentuckians who have been tested for the coronavirus.

The state total now stands at 78,603. The governor says that’s an increase of 17,590 tests from Tuesday.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases also increased by 159, bringing the total to 5,934.

Gov. Beshear also announced eight new deaths, bringing the total number of lives lost to the COVID-19 crisis in the commonwealth to 283.

Currently, 351 patients have been hospitalized by the virus and 190 admitted to the ICU.

2,125 Kentuckians have recovered, Gov. Beshear says.

