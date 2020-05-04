COVID-19 KY | 163 new cases, 8 new deaths

During his daily COVID-19 news briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 8 new coronavirus deaths and 163 new positive cases of the virus.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 5,245 and the state’s death count to 261.

Gov. Beshear says 60,046 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and 1,921 have recovered from virus-related complications.

Currently, 333 patients are in the hospital and 174 have been admitted into the ICU, Gov. Beshear says.

