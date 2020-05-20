COVID-19 KY | 166 new cases, 10 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 166 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday during his daily news briefing.

Gov. Beshear says the total number of positive cases in Kentucky now stands at 8,167 and the death toll is now at 376 after an increase of 10 overnight.

474 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19 complications and 98 are in the ICU.

2,919 have believed to have recovered from the virus and 158,672 have been tested so far in the commonwealth, Gov. Beshear says.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

