COVID-19 KY | 177 new cases, 11 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the state's total number of positive COVID-19 cases has grown by 177 and the number of virus-related deaths has increased by 11.

The additional cases bring the positive case count to 2,210 and death toll to 115.

Gov. Beshear says 27,697 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus across the commonwealth.

Currently, 305 patients are recovering in the hospital, while 137 have been admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 653 people have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.