COVID-19 KY | 204 new cases, 8 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear again announced another major jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

During his daily briefing, Gov. Beshear confirmed 204 new cases, bringing the total number in the state to 1,346.

Gov. Beshear also reported 8 new deaths. The total number of virus-related deaths now stands at 73.

Currently, 209 patients have been hospitalized and 93 patients have been admitted to the ICU.

339 people have recovered from the virus, according to Gov. Beshear.

21,620 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

