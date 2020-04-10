COVID-19 KY | 242 new cases, 11 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday 242 new cases of COVID-19 to be added to the state's total. The governor also confirmed 11 new deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the commonwealth now stands at 1,693.

90 people have passed away from COVID-19.

In all, health officials say 24,288 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far.

According to Gov. Beshear, 271 patients are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications. As of 5:00 p.m., 105 patients were in the ICU.

Health officials say 464 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus.

