COVID-19 KY | 2,522 case, 137 deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 Friday evening.

Health officials say the positive case count is now 2,522.

Gov. Beshear says the death toll grew by eight, bringing the total to 137.

30,596 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronaviurs.

Gov. Beshear says 360 are currently in the hospital with 227 of those positive patients in the ICU.

Health officials believe 979 people in the commonwealth have recovered.

Gov. Beshear also announced during his Friday press conference that the 10-day-old baby he mentioned was COVID-19 positive Thursday is now recovering at home.