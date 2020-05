Gov. Beshear announced 283 new cases of COVID-19 Friday during his news briefing, bringing the state's total to 9,464.

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing Kentucky's death toll to 418.

Currently, 499 patients are in the hospital with coronavirus complications and 81 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 227, 944 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and 3,231 have recovered from the virus.