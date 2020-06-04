COVID-19 KY | 295 new cases, 8 new deaths

Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 295 new cases of the coronavirus. The additional cases bring the state's official total to 10,705 positive cases.

Gov. Beshear also confirmed eight new virus-related deaths. 458 people have now died from COVID-19 complications in the commonwealth.

Currently, 518 patients are in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 67 people are in the ICU, Gov. Beshear says.

262,714 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and 3,303 have recovered from the virus.

