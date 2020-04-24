COVID-19 KY | 322 new cases, 9 additional deaths

“Still out there, still active, still deadly,” that’s how Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described coronavirus Friday during his daily news briefing.

Gov. Beshear announced 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths.

The additional cases bring the state’s total case count to 3,779.

200 Kentuckians have now passed away from virus-related complications.

Currently, Gov. Beshear says 303 are in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 164 are in the ICU.

Officials say, 44,962 have been tested in the commonwealth and 1,341 have recovered from the virus.