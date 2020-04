As of 5:30 p.m., 3,481 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 6 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number to 191.

42,844 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Health officials say 302 are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications and 163 are in the ICU.

1,335 have recovered from the virus, according to Gov. Beshear.