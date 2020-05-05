COVID-19 KY | 625 new cases, 14 new deaths

The State of Kentucky saw a jump in positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,822.

During his daily news briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said nearly half of the new positive cases were confirmed by a testing effort at the Green River Correctional Center in Central City, Kentucky.

Of the 625 new cases, 309 were confirmed at the center.

“It’s a lot of positives,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to see some more positives as we go out and test everybody in a long-term care facility, which is what we are going to eventually do. And any other correctional facility we go into we are going to see this too. And a whole lot of these cases are asymptomatic.”

Officials say the first case at the correctional center was discovered on March 25. A staff member tested positive.

On April 5, the first inmate was diagnosed.

Officials say 1,081 have been tested so far at the Green River Correctional Center.

According to center officials, the layout of the facility providers space to isolate individuals into four main groups: those who have tested positive, those who have tested negative but have experienced exposure, inmates who have tested negative and have not been exposed to the virus, and most vulnerable.

Officials say two inmates and two members of the center’s staff are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications.

Gov. Beshear says 61,013 Kentuckians have been tested so far for coronavirus.

Tuesday, 307 received COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site setup at the Kroger on Technology Drive in Ashland, Kentucky.

Crews tell WSAZ.com 100 spots at the same site remain open for Thursday, May 7.

Right now, Gov. Beshear says 347 patients are in the hospital and 186 are in the ICU fighting coronavirus complications.

The COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky stands at 275.

2,058 have recovered from the virus, Gov. Beshear says.

