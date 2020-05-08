COVID-19 KY | 6,288 cases, more businesses added to 'phase one' of reopening

Kentucky health officials announced plans Friday to test all residents and staff at assisted-living facilities across the commonwealth for COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear also reiterated the state's plan for reopening the economy and added several businesses to phase one of 'Healthy at Work.'

Funerals homes are now under the list to resume operations on May 20.

Acupuncture, cosmetology businesses, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors were added to May 25.

Gov. Beshear says more guidance for every industry opening up can be found on kycovid19.ky.gov.

For more information, including more dates of Gov. Beshear's reopening plan: Click Here

The positive case count grew by 176 overnight, bringing the total to 6,288, Gov. Beshear said during his daily press briefing Friday.

298 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 complications.

Currently, Gov. Beshear says 369 are in the hospital due to coronavirus and he says over the past few days the number of patients in the ICU has increased. As of Friday, 210 have been admitted to the ICU.

2,266 have recovered from the virus and 86,429 have been tested for coronavirus in Kentucky.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

