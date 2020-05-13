COVID-19 KY | 7,080 positive cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a significant bump in coronavirus case numbers Wednesday due to a larger amount of test results reported.

Gov. Beshear says within the past 24 hours 227 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 7,080.

Five new deaths have been reported in the commonwealth. The total number of deaths now stands at 326.

Currently, 377 are in the hospital battling virus-related complications and 215 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 117,395 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far and 2,649 are believed to have recovered.