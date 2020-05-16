COVID-19 KY | 7,688 positive cases

Though Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding any news briefings this weekend, his office did update the number of cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Health officials say 244 news cases have been reported since Friday, raising the total to 7,688.

Gov. Beshear says within the past 24 hours, two more Kentuckians have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 334.

State data says 129,405 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far and 2,768 are believed to have recovered.

