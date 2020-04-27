COVID-19 KY | 87 new cases, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear began his news briefing Monday announcing that his administration is committed to taking care of all unemployment claims filed in March by the weeks end.
Gov. Beshear says 282,000 claims were filed in March. 183,000 have been paid out so far and Gov. Beshear says the plan is to have 70,000 paid by Monday evening. That leaves roughly 30,000 claims to be resolved by this week, Gov. Beshear says.
As for easing coronavirus-related restrictions, the commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, spoke about the phased plan for reopening health care services that began Monday.
Beginning April 27, all non-emergent, non-urgent outpatient healthcare services were allowed to resume.
Officials say that included:
Non-emergent, non-urgent surgical and invasive procedures are not included in phase one.
Dr. Stack said Monday if the facility can not provide the proper PPE, they are not allowed to resume operations.
For more on Dr. Stack's directions for the reopening of Kentucky healthcare services tap the related documents tab.
Governor Beshear also announced that everybody going out in public will have to start wearing a mask by May 11.
Gov. Beshear says he will announce more phases of the gradual reopening plan in the coming days and weeks.
Kentucky’s coronavirus case count jumped by 87 Monday and the death count increased by 5. Gov. Beshear says there is also one probable case of COVID-19 and one probable death.
The positive case total now stands at 4,146.
With an increase of five new deaths, 213 have now passed away from COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Gov. Beshear said Monday 313 are in the hospital with virus-related complications and 165 are in the ICU.
48,799 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Gov. Beshear says 1,521 have recovered from the virus.
