COVID-19 KY | 87 new cases, 5 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear began his news briefing Monday announcing that his administration is committed to taking care of all unemployment claims filed in March by the weeks end.

Gov. Beshear says 282,000 claims were filed in March. 183,000 have been paid out so far and Gov. Beshear says the plan is to have 70,000 paid by Monday evening. That leaves roughly 30,000 claims to be resolved by this week, Gov. Beshear says.

As for easing coronavirus-related restrictions, the commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, spoke about the phased plan for reopening health care services that began Monday.

Beginning April 27, all non-emergent, non-urgent outpatient healthcare services were allowed to resume.

Officials say that included:



'High-touch' settings (e.g. physical therapy, chiropractic) with enhanced PPE including gloves and eye protection for direct patient manipulation.