COVID-19 KY | 88 new cases, 7 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday with the sounds of angry protesters in the background.

"There are people here today that want us to reopen Kentucky," Gov. Beshear said when asked about the demonstration going on outside. "Folks that would kill people."

Gov. Beshear announced 88 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,291.

"We are still in that escalation," said Gov. Beshear.

The State of Kentucky also gained 7 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 122.

According to health officials, 28,324 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Currently, 412 people are in the hospital with virus-related complications and 252 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says that's the largest number of patients the state has had in the ICU at one time during this outbreak.

862 have recovered from the virus.

