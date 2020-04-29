COVID-19 KY | Gov. Beshear outlines phased reopening plan

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- In general terms Wednesday evening, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear laid out his phased approach for gradually reopening the commonwealth’s economy.
May 11
Provided employers and employees can meet what the governor calls the 10 rules of being healthy at work, a number of industries will be allowed to reopen beginning May 11.
Those businesses include: manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing without fans as well as pet grooming and boarding.
May 20
Retail and houses of worship were on the governor’s list for reopening on May 20. Both would still be required to reduce capacity and in force social distancing.
May 25
Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses will be given the green light on May 25, Gov. Beshear says.
10 person social gatherings will also be permitted at this time.
10 rules of being healthy at work
In order to open their doors, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must be able to follow the following rules:
Gov. Beshear says he is working to make sure all businesses know where to send someone to immediately get tested for COVID-19.
A number of things Gov. Beshear mentioned would not be in phase one of reopening included: restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps and daycares.
Gov. Beshear also announced public pools would not be included in phase one or phase two of the reopening plan.
Health officials reported 184 news cases of the coronavirus Wednesday along with 10 new deaths.
The state’s total positive case count is now at 4,539.
235 have passed away from virus-related complications.
Gov. Beshear says 325 patients are currently in the hospital and 176 are in the ICU.
54,101 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and 1,668 have recovered, according to Gov. Beshear.
