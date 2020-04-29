COVID-19 KY | Gov. Beshear outlines phased reopening plan

In general terms Wednesday evening, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear laid out his phased approach for gradually reopening the commonwealth’s economy.

May 11

Provided employers and employees can meet what the governor calls the 10 rules of being healthy at work, a number of industries will be allowed to reopen beginning May 11.

Those businesses include: manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing without fans as well as pet grooming and boarding.

May 20

Retail and houses of worship were on the governor’s list for reopening on May 20. Both would still be required to reduce capacity and in force social distancing.

May 25

Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses will be given the green light on May 25, Gov. Beshear says.

10 person social gatherings will also be permitted at this time.

10 rules of being healthy at work

In order to open their doors, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must be able to follow the following rules:

Continue telework where possible



Phased return to work



Onsite temperature and health checks



Universal masks and any other necessary PPE



Closed common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)



Enforce social distancing



Limit face-to-face meetings



Sanitizer and hand washing stations



Special accommodations for immunocompromised employees or those feeling ill

