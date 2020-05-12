COVID-19 Ky. | 6,853 positive cases, 321 deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 191 new coronavirus cases in the Bluegrass State.

The governor shared the news Tuesday during his daily news briefing. He said most of the new cases are in Warren County.

As of Tuesday, the state had administered 110,606 tests, and 6,853 have come back positive.

Beshear also announced that a second minor, who’s 16 years old, is suffering from COVID-19-related illness. That youth is hospitalized but is said to be doing well.

A 10-year-old boy the governor referred to on Monday remains hospitalized in critical condition, but he’s “doing a bit better” in ICU, Beshear said. That boy has been on a ventilator.

The governor announced 10 new deaths in the following counties: Boone (1), Jefferson (3), Kenton (4), Fayette (1) and Hopkins (1).

Overall, there have been 321 deaths in Kentucky. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

