As 2:00 p.m., 15,169 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the State of Ohio along with 690 confirmed deaths.

According to the Ohio Department of Health 3,053 have been hospitalized by coronavirus and 920 have been admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19 cases and the state’s response at 2:00 p.m.

