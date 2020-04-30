COVID-19 OHIO | 18,027 total cases

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 update Thursday, the state currently has 18,027 total cases and 975 coronavirus deaths.

Overnight the state say an increase of 724 new cases.

The numbers show 3,533 have been hospitalized and 1,035 have been admitted to the ICU.

The Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Action says more than 133,000 have been tested for COVID-19 in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine along with health officials are hosting a news briefing Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the briefing on WSAZ.com on the live event’s page.

