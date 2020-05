According to the 2:00 p.m. report from the Ohio Department of Health, 579 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio along with 17 new virus-related deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total of positive cases to 20,474.

1,056 deaths have been reported.

3,809 Ohioans have been hospitalized and 1,090 admitted into the ICU.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.