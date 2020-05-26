COVID-19 OHIO | 33,006 cases, 2,002 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Gov. DeWine announced the formation of new response teams Tuesday that will be tasked with testing residents and staff members in Ohio's nursing homes for coronavirus.
"Nursing facilities have been aggressive regarding testing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks on their own, but this effort will provide them with additional resources," said Governor DeWine. "As we continue to ramp up our testing in Ohio, we must deploy our resources in a way that will save the most lives."
Beginning this week, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes on two parallel paths:
In addition, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams will begin the testing of all residents and staff members in the state’s eight developmental centers to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregate care settings.
As of Tuesday, there are 33,006 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2,002 patients have died due to virus complications.