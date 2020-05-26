COVID-19 OHIO | 33,006 cases, 2,002 deaths

Ohio Gov. DeWine announced the formation of new response teams Tuesday that will be tasked with testing residents and staff members in Ohio's nursing homes for coronavirus.

"Nursing facilities have been aggressive regarding testing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks on their own, but this effort will provide them with additional resources," said Governor DeWine. "As we continue to ramp up our testing in Ohio, we must deploy our resources in a way that will save the most lives."

Beginning this week, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes on two parallel paths:

All staff in all Ohio nursing facilities will be tested to help nursing home administrators gauge the status of the virus in their facilities and help isolate the virus to stop it from infecting their community.