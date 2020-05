As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there are 33,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,044 virus-related deaths.

5,700 have been hospitalized by the virus and 1,492 admitted to the ICU, officials say.

347,477 Ohioans have been tested so far for COVID-19.

