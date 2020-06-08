COVID-19 OHIO | 361 new cases, 27 new deaths

According to the Ohio Department of Health Monday, 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been added to the state’s virus total.

The number of positive cases now stands at 38,837.

Officials also reported 27 new deaths, being the state’s death count to 2,404.

473,988 Ohioans have been tested for coronavirus so far.

6,550 have been hospitalized and 1,668 admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a press briefing regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 Monday, but according to his previous announcements today, June 8 outdoor visitations at assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities are permitted to begin.

Gov. DeWine said the decision to move forward with outdoor visitation was based upon ‘the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual’ and requests from families and residents.

For the safety standards released by the governor’s office regarding visitations:

