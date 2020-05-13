COVID-19 OHIO | 471 new cases, 47 new deaths

In the last 24 hours, Ohio has gained 471 new cases of coronavirus and 47 new deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, there are a total number of 25,721 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,483 deaths.

4,618 Ohioans have been hospitalized by virus-related complications and 1,248 have been admitted into the ICU.

Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold his daily COVID-19 press conference Wednesday.

A total of 224,378 have received a coronavirus test in the State of Ohio.

